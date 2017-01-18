Newly appointed TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan says consumers not worried about management reshuffle

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan (PTI image)

Rajesh Gopinathan who has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have said that internal management shuffle will not impact consumer sentiments in an exclusive conversation with CNBC TV 18 at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Gopinathan also said that the former CEO Natarajan Chandrasekaran is deeply attached with TCS and that it will take time to complete the handover formalities. Born in 1971 Gopinathan is one of the youngest CEO of the Tata group. TCS under the leadership of Natarajan had turned to a profitable venture with single largest contribution to the Tata group’s overall profitability.

An engineer in electrical and electronics from what is now known as National Institute of Tiruchirappalli Rajesh Gopinathan is also an alumni of Indian Institute of Ahmedabad (IIM-A) from where he completed his management degree. Prior to his appointment as the CEO of the TCS Rajesh Gopinathan was also the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Vice President of TCS.

You may also like to watch

Rajesh Gopinathan have been associated with TCS for about a decade and a half and have played a key role in driving the IT service provider to a giant in the face of competition from global comapanies. He has taken over the office of the CEO at a time when the Indian IT industry is facing tough challanges in the wake of new technological advancements in automation and cloud computing.