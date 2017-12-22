New Year gift from Jet Airways! Book tickets starting Rs 1,001 from tomorrow

The festive weekends are here, and so are year-end sales by Jet Airways. (Image: Reuters)

The festive weekends are here, and so are year-end sales. Private carrier Jet Airways has announced a New Year sale scheme, offering 10% discount on base fares in the economy and up to 15% on business class tickets in the domestic sector. The discount offer is applicable on 44 domestic networks, the airline said, adding a one-way economy ticket starting from Rs 1,001, PTI reported.

“The bookings for the 11-day fare sale can be made between December 23 and January 2, and travel period begins from January 15, 2018,” Jet Airways said in a statement on Friday. India’s largest airline by market share, IndiGo is also offering cheaper flight tickets.

IndiGo tickets on flights between Delhi and Jaipur were available for an all-inclusive fare of Rs. 999, according to the airline’s website – goindigo.in. Other economical routes include Bagdogra to Guwahati, where the all-inclusive price was seen to be Rs 1,005. Notably, the fares were seen at Rs 1,095 from Coimbatore to Chennai; Rs. 1,112 from Jammu to Srinagar, and Rs.1,120 on those hailing out of Chennai to Bengaluru, according to the airline’s website. Tickets for flights from Delhi to Jaipur in mid-January were available at a price of Rs. 999.

Notably, many airlines operating in the domestic market offer discounts around the New Year holiday season to attract passengers during a period marked by high demand. Low airfares have sparked a strong growth in air travel in the country. Last month, The government’s regional air-connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) aimed to provide an opportunity to the masses to fly with fiscal incentives saw heavy demand as airlines rush to grab a pie of the skies.

The second round of bidding received an overwhelming response. In the first round of bidding, 128 routes that would connect 70 airports were awarded to five airlines and some of them are yet to start operations.