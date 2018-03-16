New TVS Apache RTR 160 4V review: The most powerful 160cc motorcycle

TVS added that its patented double-cradle split synchro stiff frame design gives the motorcycle excellent high-speed stability and best-in-class handling, on- or off-track.

This week TVS Motor Company launched the new Apache RTR 160 4V, which is claims is India’s most powerful 160cc motorcycle. It’s born of the six-time Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) winning motorcycle—the Group B RTR 165. Available in both carburettor and electronic fuel injection (EFI) variants—with the latter christened as Apache RTR 160 Fi 4V—it’s priced Rs 81,490 (carburettor) and Rs 89,990 (EFI), ex-showroom, Delhi. The motorcycle is powered by the 159.7cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, oil-cooled engine. The EFI variant churns out 16.6bhp of maximum power (at 8,000rpm) and the carburettor variant produces 16.3bhp. Both variants produce a similar torque of 14.8Nm (at 6,500rpm). The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. As far as claimed performance is concerned, the EFI variant has a top speed of 114kph, while the carburettor variant can touch 113kph. Similarly, it goes from 0-60kph in 4.8 seconds (EFI), while the carburettor version is slightly quicker initially—0-60 kph in 4.73 seconds.

The company, however, didn’t share its fuel-efficiency figures. TVS added that its patented double-cradle split synchro stiff frame design gives the motorcycle excellent high-speed stability and best-in-class handling, on- or off-track. “The mono-shock suspension, engineered and precision-tuned by inputs from TVS Racing riders, contributes to the razor-sharp handling and agility through the corners,” the company said. The EFI gets dual disk brakes, while the carburettor variant has disk at the front and drum brake at the rear. It’s available in three colours—red, blue and black.