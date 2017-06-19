New train service to Sikar from June 22

The Sarai Rohilla-Sikar Tri-Weekly Express will depart from Sarai Rohilla station every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 10.25 pm from June 22 to reach Sikar at 5.45 am the next day.(Representative image Reuters)

The Railways will launch a new train service between Sikar and Delhi from here on June 22, fulfilling a long time demand of passengers. The Sarai Rohilla-Sikar Tri-Weekly Express will depart from Sarai Rohilla station every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 10.25 pm from June 22 to reach Sikar at 5.45 am the next day. In the return direction, the Sikar-Sarai Rohilla Tri- Weekly Express will depart from Sikar on every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 10.30 pm from June 23 to reach Sarai Rohilla at 5.40 am the next days.

Comprising one coach each of AC-2 and AC-3, five sleeper class, six general class and two second class-cum-luggage van coaches, the Sarai Rohilla-Sikar-Sarai Rohilla Tri-Weekly Express train will stop at Delhi Cantonment, Gurgaon, Pataudi Road, Rewari, Dahina Zainabad, Kanina Khas, Mahendragarh, Satnali, Loharu, Surajgarh, Chirawa, Ratan Sahar, Jhunjhunu, Nua, Dundlod Mukandgarh and Nawalgarh stations en route in both directions. On its inaugural run, the Sikar-Sarai Rohilla Special train will depart from Sikar at 3.40 pm on June 20 to reach Sarai Rohilla at 10.50 pm the same day.