New Mercedes-Benz S-Class review: Palace on wheels – It’s a chariot fit for kings

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is one of the most luxurious cars on sale in India. It comes packed with almost all creature comforts you’d expect on four wheels, and its elegant cabin helps set it apart from the competition. We drive this palace on wheels in and around the city of Nizams, Hyderabad. The car in the photos is the new made-in-India S-Class that was launched last month.

How opulent is the cabin?

We will first talk about the rear seating area. Entry and exit is easy, thanks to its large rear door opening. Once inside, you’ll notice the quality is material used is magnificent—the seating area is not only huge, but princely. The rear seats can be electrically adjusted and turned into a reclining chair. There are a number of massage functions to relax after a long, tiring day, and these work quite well. The feeling of space is accentuated by the panoramic-sliding sunroof, which comes with an obstruction sensor. In addition, two electric roller sun-blinds provide shade for the occupants or help protect them from prying eyes, without disturbing the outside view. Since it’s a car made for the rear-seat passenger, all non-driving tasks can be controlled from the rear. For the driver, there is a new multifunction steering wheel with touch controls that allow usage of most driving functions and key non-driving functions, along with the integrated cruise control in the left-hand grip area.

It must be tech-laden?

It’s a silly question to ask. The S-Class is informally called the best car in the world, so it has to have the best in-car entertainment and technology features, too. In fact, there are so many functions that it’s tough to describe all in one article. There’s a built-in smartphone integration system that allows integrating iPhones via Apple CarPlay as well as Android smartphones with Android Auto, and operating them by voice control. There is also a provision for wireless mobile charging in the front and rear centre armrests. And there is the Burmester surround sound system with 13 speakers.

Which engines power it?

The petrol engine (S 450) produces 270kW (367bhp) of power. Thanks to twin turbocharging and intercooling, it has massive reserves of power. At particular speeds, this engine gives off its typical, unmistakeably sonorous but cultivated sound. It’s music to ears. The diesel engine (S 350 d) is the most powerful diesel in the history of Mercedes-Benz—it delivers an output of 210kW (286bhp), which is more than the preceding model, yet the new engine consumes up to 6% less fuel. This six-cylinder motor has unsurpassed levels of refinement and, more importantly, it is the first in India to meet the BS-6 emission norms, which will come into effect from April 2020 onwards. Don’t worry about the current fuel quality, though—the company says the car can even run on the existing BS-4 fuel without any adverse effects to the engine or performance.

How comfortable is the car?

Any driver would love to use its advanced automatic transmission system, which changes gears almost imperceptibly, even when driving dynamically. There are no disturbing noises or vibrations. And sitting in this car is like sitting in a lavish soundproof lounge, even when on the move—the Airmatic suspension ensures minimal road roar or tyre vibrations.

What’s that fragrance inside?

You can opt for the Mercedes Air Balance package, and at the touch of a button the cabin can be fragranced to suit personal preference. There is a choice of six interior fragrances. In addition, the air quality can be improved by ionisation and filtering of the incoming and recirculating air. The car also gets automatic climate control at the rear, which means temperature and air distribution can be individually set for the left and right sides, using a control panel on the rear of the centre console. The ambience lighting in 64 colours displays the high-class interior like a work of art, showcasing the unique atmosphere in the S-Class, especially at night.

Is it a driver’s car, too?

Apart from the usual fun of driving this palace on wheels, there are so many driving assistance features that every now and then you might want to get behind the wheel, to sample them. For instance, active distance assist controls the distance to vehicles in front, steering assist helps you keep the vehicle in the centre of its lane or follow the vehicle in front, blind spot assist warns you of vehicles in the blind spot during a lane change, and so on.

How much does it cost?

Prices start at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the S 350 d diesel and Rs 1.37 crore for the S 450 petrol, making the S-Class more expensive than its immediate competitors—Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series. However, none of them are informally called “the best car in the world.” The S-Class might be expensive, but it’s opulence at its best on four wheels; it’s a chariot fit for the king.