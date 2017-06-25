New LinkedIn feature reveals who is looking for your CV

With the addition of a new feature, seaching and finding for a job has been made much easier. (Reuters)

Professional social networking site LinkedIn has made your life a little more easier and it is likely to bring your dream job closer to you. With the addition of a new feature, seaching and finding for a job has been made much easier. Earlier in the week, the networking site launched ‘Search Appearances’ feature on each and every members profile, and it can be navigated via both mobile and desktop to see how many times you have been discovered by your prospective employer, as reported in a cnet.com report. With the help of this new feature, members can specifically see which company is interested in them so that they can analyze the market and grab the right opportunity that comes their way. Once a member eyes a prospective opening, they can track down the hiring managers by clicking on the job openings of the specific company to know the details.

Earlier in the month, other new features including messaging; Open Candidates – that discreetly allows members to notify recruiters they’re job-hunting; Salary – to assist those who want to make more money, were introduced. Charu Jangid, a product manager with LinkedIn said, “The goal is really helping people understand who is their profile really resonating with and what valuable skills they might have in their profile.” She further added, “We want to give them a sense of how frequently they’re appearing in queries and how they can strengthen their profile,” as quoted in the report.

She also offered tips including the following for members wanting to boost their profile to attract companies and job recruiters-