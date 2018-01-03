New Infosys CEO Salil Parekh asks employees to be ready for reskilling

Salil Parekh. (Youtube/videograb)

The new chief executive officer (CEO) of Infosys, Salil Parekh, on his first day in office on Tuesday, highlighted that there are continuous tech disruptions and that they should be ready for the future through reskilling themselves. “Each of us have an important role to play in the world of continuous tech disruptions… We can fulfil this role by being ready for future and reskilling ourselves,” Parekh said in a video address to employees. Parekh, a former executive of Capgemini, is the sixth CEO of Infosys and he assumes charge at a time when the company is going through a transitionary phase following the controversial exit of Vishal Sikka in August last year. The exit of Sikka had seen former chairman R Seshasayee get into a tussle with the founders, led by NR Narayana Murthy.

Following this, founder and former CEO, Nandan Nilekani had stepped in as an interim arrangement till a new CEO was found to lead the Indian IT major. In his address, the new CEO said that he was excited to lead the company to help their clients digitally reinvent themselves for sustained business growth. Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani in his New Year address to employees on the new CEO had said, “Salil brings with him years of exemplary experience in varied fields, and his skills, expertise and leadership abilities are complementary to ours as an organisation.”

Echoing similar thoughts like Parekh, Nilekani said that it was an important juncture for the industry in terms of transformational technology and software.

“It isn’t just software that is changing the world. It is software plus data and algorithms.” He felt that this could be the opportunity to make the changes and position Infosys as the preferred service provider for clients. Nilekani also stressed that to achieve these changes the topmost priority would be reskilling. “Relevance is built only through reskilling, especially in our world. Today’s world values certain specialised skills in emerging trends and more. Therefore, to bring greater value to our clients we need to ensure that we are on top of the game when it comes to new and niche skills,” he remarked. The Infosys chairman called upon the employees to go beyond the expectations of the clients by providing transformative solutions in the disruptive era.

“Keep learning, keep innovating, and do this all on the bedrock of our culture,” he said. As Salil Parekh takes charge as the CEO of Infosys, there will be a lot of attention on how he takes the company forward. The IT major has already lowered its revenue guidance for FY18 to 5.5-6.5% in constant currency. This projection is lower than the growth guidance given by Nasscom at 7-8%. Industry observers believe that Parekh being a seasoned veteran of the IT services industry should be able to guide Infosys through the current digital transformation.