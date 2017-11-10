New Ford EcoSport introduced; prices start at Rs 7.31 lakh for petrol model

The EcoSport, arguably India’s first compact crossover SUV, has gotten refreshed.(Image: Reuters)

The EcoSport, arguably India’s first compact crossover SUV, has gotten refreshed. On Thursday, Ford India launched the new EcoSport at a starting price of Rs 7,31,200 for the petrol and Rs 8,01,700 for the diesel. First launched in 2013, the EcoSport was instrumental in turning around the fortunes of the American carmaker in India. The new model, Ford says, raises the bar even further for compact SUVs. “The new EcoSport has been comprehensively redesigned with more than 1,600 new parts, featuring rugged new looks, sleek interior makeover, a raft of ingenious technologies and a new engine, offering more power and efficiency,” Ford India said in a statement.

“The new EcoSport comes with a formidable combination of fun, style and technology,” added Anurag Mehrotra, president & managing director, Ford India. “With its best-in-class power, safety, convenience and value proposition, it delivers significantly more at the same price. It is another game-changing product from Ford that, like its predecessor, raises the bar for compact SUVs.” Exterior changes include a reshaped front—a large upper trapezoidal grille and lower grille make it unmistakably a member of the Ford family of SUVs. Ford said that its design and engineering team spent more than a million hours studying computer fluid dynamics, and 200 hours in a wind tunnel refining the aerodynamics of the new EcoSport.

The petrol is the new three-cylinder 1.5-litre Ti-VCT engine. It delivers 121.3bhp of power and 150Nm of torque. Its claimed fuel-efficiency is 17kpl. In addition to the five-speed manual transmission, Ford is also offering the petrol engine with the new six-speed automatic transmission. The diesel is the 1.5-litre TDCi engine that delivers a power of 98.6bhp and has a claimed fuel-efficiency of 23kpl. It is mated to the five-speed manual transmission gearbox.