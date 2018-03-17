New financial year to bring more jobs in these sectors

The employment outlook for the coming quarter is +22%, which means that the jobs market has started giving positive vibes. (Image: IE)The fiscal year 2017-10 marred by demonetisation and the GST witnessed a subdued job market, but in the new year, there will be more jobs, says a hiring survey. Indian employers expect the hiring pace to remain active in the January-March timeframe and opportunities for job seekers are expected to be slightly stronger than they were in the previous quarter, according to the survey by ManpowerGroup.

The employment outlook for the coming quarter is +22%, which means that the jobs market has started giving positive vibes. “Undertaking several measures to stabilize, sustain and promote economic growth on a continued basis is on the agenda of the government. There are continuous ongoing measures to encourage industries to expand their operations, which in turn will help boost the job market,” AG Rao, Group Managing Director at ManpowerGroup India said.

While there are signals for more job creation, all seven sectors in India are going to participate positively, with the highest job being created in the services sector. And as compared to previous quarter, hiring plans to strengthen in five of the seven industry sectors. Finance, Insurance & Real Estate and Manufacturing sectors employers report an increase of 2 and 5 percentage points, respectively.

Services sector employers report the strongest Net Employment Outlook of +27%, while employers in three sectors report upbeat Outlooks of +15%, +19% and +20% for the Finance, Insurance & Real Estate, Manufacturing and Mining & Construction sectors, respectively.

Public Administration & Education sector employers anticipate a similarly steady labor market, reporting an Outlook of +18%, while positive Outlooks of +18% and +19% are reported by employers in the Wholesale and Retail and the Transportation & Utilities Trade.

The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey is a forward-looking employment survey in the world, started 1962. It polls nearly 59,000 employers in 43 countries and territories to measure their intentions to increase or decrease the number of employees in their workforce during the next quarter.