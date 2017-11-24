New feature allows Twitterati to save tweets for later reading

Earlier this month, Twitter rolled out a 280-character tweet limit for its users, including those who tweet in Hindi, ending its iconic 140-character limit. (Reuters)

Twitter is testing a new feature ‘Bookmarks’ that allows its over 300 million active users to privately save tweets for reading them later. It has been one of the most sought-after features by the users of the social media giant. Tina Koyama, a staff product designer at the San Francisco-based company, announced the development in a series of tweets last night. “News from the #SaveForLater team! We’ve decided to call our feature Bookmarks because that’s a commonly used term for saving content and it fits nicely alongside the names of the other features in the navigation,” she said in a tweet. Here is a sneak peek into our working session with engineering and content strategy, she said. “We went through all the designed flows and picked the ones that are the easiest to navigate to test out with our community. “You told us that you want Tweets you’ve bookmarked to be private, so only you can see it. We kept this in mind while creating designs for the feature,” Koyama said.

Last month, vice president of product Keith Coleman had announced the news. “Fresh out of HackWeek and coming soon — a new way to save tweets to read later. Been a top request. The team would love your feedback as they dial in the design! #SaveForLater,” he had said in a tweet.

Earlier this month, Twitter rolled out a 280-character tweet limit for its users, including those who tweet in Hindi, ending its iconic 140-character limit. As of the third quarter of 2017, the popular microblogging site has 330 million monthly active users, according to media reports.