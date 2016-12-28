New co-working space: Restaurants make big shift from coffee to beer and free Wi-Fi on the side

It is a freshly-brewed concept in the co-working space. It is not ‘Let’s talk business over coffee’. It is more like ‘Let’s talk business over beer’. (Source: Reuters)

It is a freshly-brewed concept in the co-working space. It is not ‘Let’s talk business over coffee’. It is more like ‘Let’s talk business over beer’. And yes, not just any bottled beer from industrial breweries. But some freshly-brewed craft beer to go with. And if you don’t want the fresh brew, no problem, continue working. Use the restaurant’s free Wi-Fi and some coffee shots. No bills. No pressure to vacate the table.

This is an idea that Effingut Brewerkz, a craft-beer brew pub from Pune, has launched at its new property at the city’s Baner Road. Home to dozens of start-ups, IT companies and up-market residential spaces, Baner Road has this new addition offering a different co-working space.

Manu Gulati, founder, Effingut Brewerkz, wants to attract start-ups to their new workplace, take a shot of coffee while enjoying free Wi-Fi, and then add the zing to their work with small breaks for beer. An avid craft-beer evangelist and master brewer, Gulati says it is not mandatory that they drink beer. They can stay on at the restaurant, keep working and they will not be billed anything, says Gulati.

Eventually, they will find it hard to resist his crafted beer and become his customer, hopes Gulati. The one-month-old pub already has five to six people coming everyday and using it as their workplace or meeting place, says Gulati. Craft brew drinkers are in the 21-to-35 years age group and he hopes to attract them with his new co-working space.

Gulati is the fourth generation of the Gulati family that sold off their Atul Glass Industries to French giant Saint Gobain in 2000. Gulati ventured into realty and set up Effingut Brewerkz in Pune in December 2013, with a capacity of 25,000 litres, and has now expanded to two locations with a third one coming soon.

Pune is home to half a dozen great crafts beer brewers but then it has turned out to be slowest in terms of growth, says Gulati. Craft beer brewing started in Pune but then Bengaluru, with its pub culture, raced ahead and Gurgaon has seen customers growing despite not having serious brewers, he says. So Gulati came up with this idea to get more interested in craft beer.

He has also taken the F&B and events route to get the crowds. To encourage people to explore different beers, a tray with 10 different crafted 30-ml beers is offered to introduce people to different styles of craft beer on the house.