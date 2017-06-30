New 5 Series arrives in India

The ex-showroom prices, effective July 1, are Rs 49.9 lakh for the entry-level 530i Sport Line to Rs 61.3 lakh for the top-end 530d M Sport.

On Thursday, BMW India launched the all-new 5 Series in the country. It’s the seventh-generation of the premium sedan and was unveiled in Mumbai by Sachin Tendulkar. The ex-showroom prices, effective July 1, are Rs 49.9 lakh for the entry-level 530i Sport Line to Rs 61.3 lakh for the top-end 530d M Sport. The car is being locally produced at the BMW Plant Chennai. The 5 Series is available in both diesel and petrol engines and three design schemes: Sport Line, Luxury Line and M Sport.

Sport Line: Gets a sporty styling, with features such as elements in high-gloss black, special colours in the cabin, sports leather steering and light-alloy wheels in a bi-colour polished finish.

Luxury Line: Has fine design elements of high-gloss chrome and matching wheels, aluminium door sill plates, sports leather steering wheel, exclusive colours for ambient lighting and chrome edging for AC vents.

M Sport: ‘M’ is the performance car division of BMW, and M Sport borrows design cues from ‘M’, including M aerodynamic package, M light-alloy wheels, M badging, sporty cockpit design with leather steering.

Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India, said, “The 5 Series is the most successful business sedan on the planet. It brings together sporting agility, presence and comfort like no other vehicle. With the new generation of the car, we are once again setting the benchmark in all areas.” For chauffeur-driven customers, the new 5 Series offers more cabin space, including more headroom at the rear as well as an increased boot capacity of 400 litres. “Rear-seat passengers now have more space to spread out, thanks to the increased knee-room and extended legroom, while the optimised design of the door cut-outs makes getting in and our of the car easier,” BMW India said.

There are two diesel engine options: the three-litre six-cylinder unit (530d) that accelerates the car from 0-100kph in just 5.7 seconds and to a top speed of 250kph, and the two-litre four-cylinder unit (520d) which accelerates it from 0-100kph in 7.5 seconds. It also gets a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine (530i) that takes it from 0-100kph 6.2 seconds. The gearbox is eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. In India, the 5 Series will compete with Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, Volvo S90 and Jaguar XF.