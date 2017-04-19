NDA government chooses Achal Khare to lead the ambitious bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad

Senior railways officer Achal Khare will lead the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The NDA government chose senior railway officer Achal Khare on Tuesday to lead the ambitious bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. According to the reports by The Indian Express, Khare was the only official from the Indian Railways who applied for the post of managing director of National High-Speed Rail Corporation. It is a Centre-state joint venture of over Rs 1-lakh crore which is being carried out with the financial assistance from Japan.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 77,000 crore was signed between the Gujarat government and the Ministry of Railways for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project. The MoU was signed during the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Summit at Mahatma Mandir here today in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. Out of the total cost of Rs 1.10 lakh crore for the high-speed Bullet train project, Gujarat government would get 70 per cent share, the state government said in a release.

You may also want to watch:

The agreement was signed between Gujarat government and the High-Speed Rail Corporation (HSRC), which falls under the Railway Ministry. “Under this agreement, Rs 77,000 crore will be invested in Gujarat for the Bullet train project. We have signed a MoU today in this regard with the Ministry of Railways,” Rupani told reporters. The high-speed Bullet train is expected to cover 508 km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in about two hours, running at a maximum speed of 350 kmph and operating speed of 320 kmph. The project is expected to be completed by 2023.

Passengers will get the thrill of riding under the sea during as this first bullet train of the country will have a 21-km tunnel under the sea. According to the detailed project report proposed by Japanese International Corporation Agency (JICA), while most part of the corridor is proposed to be on the elevated track, there will be a stretch after Thane creek towards Virar, which will run under the sea.

(with input from agency)