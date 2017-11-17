NCLT asks Siemens to halt arbitration process against Gujarat NRE

The Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday asked German engineering giant Siemens to halt its arbitration proceedings against Gujarat NRE Coke as the company is under the moratorium period of corporate insolvency resolution process.

The Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday asked German engineering giant Siemens to halt its arbitration proceedings against Gujarat NRE Coke as the company is under the moratorium period of corporate insolvency resolution process. The resolution professional (RP) for the company, Sumit Binani, approached the NCLT and sought its direction on Siemens’ arbitration proceedings against the Kolkata-based company, which is under a moratorium with effect from April 7. The moratorium period will expire on January 1, 2018. During the hearing of the case on Thursday, Binani informed a division bench of the tribunal comprising justices VP Singh and KR Jinan that he had written to Siemens that currently its arbitration proceeding could not continue due to the moratorium, but it was continuing with the same. After the hearing on the case, the bench directed the German company that during the moratorium period, it could not continue the arbitration proceedings against Gujarat NRE Coke (GNCL). Siemens had filed a winding-up petition against GNCL,the flagship company of Gujarat NRE group, before the Calcutta High Court two years ago, alleging non-payment of certain dues.

“Some disputes arose between the parties and Siemens had instituted against the company a winding-up proceeding before the high court in Calcutta and an arbitration proceeding before an arbitral tribunal. The matters are presently pending and the management does not envisage any material impact on its operation / performance out of these proceedings,” Gujarat NRE Coke said in its latest annual report. The Kolkata-based company, a metallurgical coke producer, and the German engineering giant had entered into a contract in 2008 for design, engineering, manufacture, supply and delivery at site of plant and equipment by Siemens of various structure, equipment and parts of electrical package and steel structures, commissioning and insurance spares of turbine and auxiliaries package for installation of 15MW power plants each for phase 1 and phase 2 in Dharwad and 15 MW power plant in Bhachau adjacent to the existing coke plants of GNCL.

GNCL had filed an application under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for initiating the corporate insolvency resolution process. Vide order dated April 7, the tribunal admitted the application and appointed Binani as the interim resolution professional. In its first meeting on May 5, the committee of creditors of the company approved appointment of Binani as the resolution professional (RP). The company owes lenders around Rs 4,600 crore. In September, the resolution professional had sought an approval for additional time from the Kolkata bench of the tribunal for going beyond the stipulated 180 days for corporate insolvency resolution process for the firm. The tribunal granted the extension of up to 90 days, which will expire on January 1, 2018.