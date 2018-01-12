NCLT approves Vodafone-Idea merger: Here’s all you need to know about the deal

The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the proposed merger between Idea Cellular and Vodafone – a move that brings both the companies closer to culminating the deal.

The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the proposed merger between Idea Cellular and Vodafone – a move that brings both the companies closer to culminating the deal. Both the groups can go ahead for the final approval for the merger from the Department of Telecom after Vodafone’s appeal for the scheme also gets NCLT nod.

“We wish to inform you that the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, bench at Ahmedabad, vide its order dated January 11, 2018 has sanctioned the composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement among Vodafone Mobile Services Limited and Vodafone India Limited and Idea Cellular Limited…,” PTI quoted Idea Cellular as saying in a regulatory note.

Last February, India’s second-largest telecommunication services provider Vodafone confirmed it is in talks for an all-share merger with the third-largest operator Idea Cellular, in the first consolidation move in the Indian telecom industry reeling under the pressure of intense competition from Reliance Jio’s free service offers.

Meanwhile, Telecom Commission approved TRAI’s recommendation on relaxing spectrum-holding caps to 35% from 25%, which is critical for Idea-Vodafone merger to go through. The decision, if it gets Cabinet nod, will provide a major relief to the telecom companies, as, otherwise, they would have breached the spectrum cap in certain locations under the existing rules.

Experts believe that the combined entity would be better placed to take on the competition from Reliance Jio.