Nasscom on H-1B Visa: New executive order calls for more studies and deliberations

Speaking on the H-1B Visa issue, Nasscom on Tuesday said that most of the legislative proposals have been offered before and not acted upon. “Nasscom member companies abide by all applicable laws and regulations and it supports efforts to root out any abuses of H-1B system,” it said. “We believe that campaign to discredit IT sector is driven by persistent myths,” it added.

The IT industry body recently said the US’ latest memo on H-1B visas would have “little impact” on Indian IT firms as they have already started applying for visas for higher-level specialised professionals this year. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has recently come out with a policy memorandum saying companies applying for visas must provide “evidence to establish that the particular position is one in a speciality occupation”. The new H-1B guideline rescinds a memorandum issued in December 2000.

Seeking to play down the impact on outsourcing companies, Nasscom said the memorandum “reinforces existing practice by adjudicators and clarifies requirements for certain computer professionals”. “The clarifying guidance should have little impact on Nasscom members as this has been the adjudicatory practice for years and also as several of our member executives have noted recently, they are applying for visas for higher level professionals this year,” Nasscom said in a statement. Nasscom counts IT outsourcing firms like TCS, Infosys, Wipro as well as American firms like Cognizant, Microsoft and IBM as members.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order that would tighten the process of issuing the H-1B visas and seek a review of the system for creating an “entirely new structure” for awarding these visas, the most sought-after by Indian IT firms and professionals.