Narendra Modi Israel visit: Wipro inks deal with Ramot at Tel Aviv University for research

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Israel on a three-day visit to strengthen the relationship between the two countries across a range of areas including defence and technology. Even as PM Modi met Israeli President Reuven Rivlin today, the software major Wipro revealed that it has signed a deal with Ramot, the Business Engagement Centre at Tel Aviv University (TAU). The partnership for joint research in emerging technologies was announced today. TAU is said to be Israel’s largest institution of higher learning. It houses around 30,000 students studying in as many as nine faculties, over 125 schools and departments across sectors such as sciences, engineering, humanities and arts.

The partnership between the two is aimed at the creation of joint research capability at TAU, supported by Wipro to pursue core as well as applied research in fast-developing technologies in the Artificial Intelligence space, a company release said.

Speaking about the partnership, KR Sanjiv, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited, told PTI, “We are excited to partner with Tel Aviv University to jointly develop innovative IP in core AI technologies that will help us build advanced and differentiated solutions and services for our customers.”

“Wipro is clearly ‘a great fit’ with TAU’s areas of excellence including, Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Sparse Representation techniques, towards developing cutting-edge platform solutions,” Oren Calfon, VP Business Development, ICT, at Ramot, said.

The development comes a day after PM Modi met his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and held a wide-ranging delegation-level talks in Israel’s Tel Aviv. Apart from the aforementioned sectors, PM Modi’s visit to the middle eastern county is also aimed at enhancing India-Israel ties in sectors such as security, agriculture, water, and energy among others. Soon after landing in Israeli, PTI quoted PM Modi saying, “I am also keen to interact with the Indian diaspora in Israel and a large number of Jews of Indian origin. My visit marks a path-breaking journey. A journey that we are excited to undertake for the progress of our society. I thank you once again for this tremendous welcome.”