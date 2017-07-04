Narendra Modi Israel visit: Mahindra Telephonics inks pact with Israeli firm Shachaf Engineering

The MoU was signed in Tel Aviv on a day Narendra Modi arrived in Israel on a historic visit, the first by an Indian prime minister to the Jewish nation.

India’s Mahindra Telephonics and Israeli firm Shachaf Engineering today signed an agreement to collaborate on design, development and manufacture of “strategic” electronics for military use. Under the deal, Mahindra Telephonics would look to jointly develop strategic electronics and systems for use in aerospace and marine domains with Shachaf Engineering. The MoU was signed in Tel Aviv on a day Narendra Modi arrived in Israel on a historic visit, the first by an Indian prime minister to the Jewish nation. “The scope of work would involve design, manufacturing and sourcing activities in Israel and India. Technology transfer and organisation of training in specific areas, as jointly identified by the parties, would also be part of the collaboration,” Mahindra Telephonics said in a release.

S P Shukla, Chairman of Mahindra Aerospace and Group President, Aerospace and Defence of the Mahindra Group, “we expect to offer state of the art, cost-effective solutions for global and Indian customers.”