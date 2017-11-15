Narayana Murthy buries hatchet; says ‘sleeping well’ with Nandan Nilekani heading Infosys

With Nandan Nilekani back at Infosys as the chairman, founder Narayana Murthy says that he can sleep well. (Image: IE)

With Nandan Nilekani back at Infosys as the chairman, founder Narayana Murthy says that he can sleep well as he trusts Nilekani to simplify the complexities, which are there in large number. Narayana Murthy speaking with ET Now on the sidelines of an award function said, “Absolutely, all is well. Remember, in my speech with the investors, we said that now we have Nandan as the chairman, we can all sleep well.

“He is a very organised person. His strength is the simplification of complex ideas. There are lots of complexities and he has his hands full. Let’s leave it to him and let’ss keep quiet, so that he can do his job well,” Narayana Murthy added. His comments came nearly a month after he expressed disappointment over the clean chit given to former CEO Vishal Sikka in the Panaya Acquisition case with Nandan Nilekani at the helm.

“I stand by every question on poor governance raised in my speech to Infosys investors dated August 29, 2017. The fact remains that none of these questions has been answered by the Infosys board with the transparency it deserves. I am disappointed,” Narayana Murthy had said in a statement. Meanwhile, the two founder did not comment on the next CEO of the company.

It was reported that former Infosys board member Ashok Vemuri and B G Srinivas among others were the frontrunners in the race for Infosys’ CEO, but both of them rejected the speculations. Internally, interim CEO & managing director U B Pravin Rao and presidents S Ravi Kumar and Mohit Joshi are in the race.

Vishal Sikka resigned on August 18 following series of allegations by Narayana Murthy, mainly over Rs 1,250 crore acquisition of Israel based IT firm Panaya. Most board members including the co-chairman R Seshasayee resigned soon after, and co-chairman Ravi Venkatesan stepped down to continue as an independent director. Within a week, Nandan Nilekani returned to the board of the company after a gap of about seven years as non-executive chairman, while Chief Operation Officer UB Pravin Rao was given interim charge of Managing Director and CEO on August 24.