Nafed inks Rs 478-cr debt settlement pact with 8 banks

Agriculture cooperative National Agricultural Cooperative Federation (Nafed) has settled its Rs 478-crore debt with eight lender banks, which will now help it access credit and boost price-support operations. According to the Debt Settlement Agreement, signed between Nafed and banks, the cooperative will make cash payment of Rs 220 crore and banks will recover the remaining amount by selling its property at Delhi’s Lawrence Road.

The Centre has agreed to provide for the shortfall in the one-time settlement (OTS) amount of Rs 478 crore, Nafed said in a statement. Nafed has agreed to assign sale rights of one of its prime properties located at Lawrence Road in New Delhi as well as auction a property of one of the defaulters of its failed tie-up business of 2003-04.

Nafed had mired itself with a number of controversial businesses conducted with private parties, when the borrowings by the companies from banks on the basis of bank guarantees issued by the cooperative were diverted without proper collateral. This led to the default by Nafed as the companies did not repay the amount. Such defaults had reached a level, when Nafed had no money to pay even salary to the staff in 2011-12, following which banks declared its account as NPA. Nafed is the notified agency of the Centre to implement the Price Support Scheme (PSS) of the government for pulses, oilseeds, copra and cotton to help farmers when market rates fall below MSP.

Though the fund requirement of the PSS was separately provided through sovereign guarantee, many a times it had faced hurdles due to NPAs and that affected timely payment to the farmers, said an official. “We hope, with this settlement, the PSS operations will be more smooth and effective,” the official said. A high level inter-ministerial committee headed by the financial advisor in the agriculture ministry had decided the financial revival, including the settlement plan with the banks, in January 2016. However, it got delayed after the finance ministry’s objection to grant any money from the Budget.

Even a proposal to provide the financial assistance through the interest-free loan against Nafed’s properties could not take off. Last month, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs doubled the government guarantee to Rs 19,000 crore, which is provided to lender bank to extend the credit to Nafed to undertake procurement of pulses and oilseeds. Apart from procuring under the PSS of the agriculture ministry, Nafed also had purchased 11.95 lakh tonne of pulses under the Price Stabilisation Fund scheme for the buffer stock during 2016-17 (October-September).

The government has allocated Rs 200 crore for both the PSS and market intervention scheme (MIS) during financial year 2018-19. The MIS is utilised for compensating losses to state government up to 50% while buying and selling vegetables like onion and potato to help farmers when market rates dip.