N Chandresekaran appointed new Tata Sons Chairman, thanks ‘everyone for tremendous support’

Chandrasekaran emerged triumphant after beating Noel Tata and Harish Manwani among a few others. (Reuters)

After being appointed the new Tata Sons Chairman, thereby replacing interim Chairman Ratan Tata, N Chandrasekaran reacted and said that he was honored to be given the responsibility of running the Tata Group. The appointment comes in the wake of great uncertainty at the group where the spat between Ratan Tata and ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry had led to a number of revelations that hit the brand hard and even affected its stock in the market. Quite a few reputations were besmirched over the months as the opposing parties exchanged barbs. Chandrasekaran emerged triumphant after beating Noel Tata and Harish Manwani among a few others. Here is what Chandrasekaran had to sayon a TCS conference call.

Amid internal disputes within the board as the Tata Sons appoints N Chandrasekarn as the new Chairman of the group, the former TCS chief, thanking everyone for the ‘tremendous support’ stated that he will take over in the key position of the group from February 21.

With the declaration of the date he will take over, Chandrasekaran had also mentioned that Rajesh Gopinathan will be the next CEO of the TCS and NG Subramaniam is appointed as the COO of TCS. With praises of the new CEO of the TCS, Chandrasekaran stated R Gopinathan as a rare combination of business and financial acumen and said that he is confident that he will lead TCS to great heights.