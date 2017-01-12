N Chandrasekaran to be new Tata Sons chairman? This praise from Infosys’ Narayana Murthy will surely make him blush

Narayana Murthy said, “Chandra is a tall of the Indian IT industry with a spectacular record.

Infosys co-founder N Narayana Murthy in his own words is an “unabashed admirer” of N Chandrasekaran. Speaking to ET Now about the likely announcement of N Chandra as the new Tata Sons chairman, Murthy said, “Chandra is a tall of the Indian IT industry with a spectacular record. His leadership qualities are legendary.” “I wish him great success and I have no doubt that he will carry on Tatas’ values and legacy,” Murthy added.

Asked about what makes N Chandraseakaran, who is currently the CEO of TCS, stand out, Murthy said, “He is an extraordinary human being with an extraordinary track record. His performance is clearly on the table for everyone to see.” “Number 2, he is a very simple human being. He is pleasant, unassuming and a humble human being. He is extraordinary kind to strangers…he can create a great vision and get people to go along with him. What more do you need from a leader?”

Chandrasekaran has for months been widely speculated to be one of the leading contenders for the role. Chandra has been appointed as a Director on the board of Tata Sons since October 25, 2016. He was also appointed as a Director on the board of India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India in 2016. Under his leadership, TCS has generated consolidated revenues of $16.5 billion in 2015-16. With over 371,000 consultants, TCS has become the largest private sector employers in India with the highest retention rate in a globally competitive industry. TCS remains the most valuable company in India ended 2015-16 with a market capitalization of over $70 billion. Under Chandra’s leadership, TCS was rated as the world’s most powerful brand in IT Services in 2015 and recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute across 24 countries.

Chandra joined the company in 1987 after completing Masters in Computer Applications from Regional Engineering College, Trichy, Tamil Nadu. Born in 1963, Chandra lives in Mumbai, with his wife Lalitha and son Pranav.

Tata Sons had abruptly removed Cyrus Mistry as its Chairman on October 24 and sought his ouster from operating companies like Tata Motors and TCS. He had subsequently resigned from the board of six companies, but dragged Tata Sons and his interim successor Ratan Tata to the NCLT.