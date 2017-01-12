N Chandrasekaran crowned Chairman of Tata Sons; from Anil Ambani to Deepak Parekh, India Inc reacts

Chandrasekaran said that over a period of time he will grow in the Chairman role. (PTI)

Amid the ongoing spat within the company following the replacement of Cyrus Mistry as the Chairman, last year, the Tata Sons, in a major move, had appointed TCS chief Nagarajan Chandrasekaran as the group’s new Chairman. Chandrasekaran thanked the Tata Sons group and Ratan Tata for having confidence over him and said that he is aware that his chairmanship comes with huge responsibilities. Citing that the position he will be taking over requires several leadership qualities, Chandrasekaran said that over a period of time he will grow in the Chairman role. And as 54-year old Chandrasekaran, popularly known as ‘Chanda’ emerged triumphant beating popular figures Noel Tata and Harish Manwani, there had been praises for the new Chairman, from almost all sectors of the country. Here are a few quotes from top India Inc bosses:

Anil Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Group: ”Having run many marathons with him, I have the highest regard for Chandra’s spirit of endurance, grit, determination and focus. He is, as they say, the complete package!”

N R Narayana Murthy, IT industry veteran: “How do you demonstrate your uniqueness in a market that is not growing as fast as you think. How do you make yourself multi cultural? As Chandra has demonstrated to all of us, at TCS, as long as you are able to inspire your people to do extraordinary things, then I think you will be in a position to handle these challenges.”

Chanda Kochar, ICICI Bank MD & CEO: “His global experience, deep business acumen and long association with the Tata Group will prove invaluable in his new role. I have interacted closely with him over the years, including in government-industry forums. He is always warm, engaging and insightful. I wish him all the very best.”

Deepak Parekh, Chairman of HDFC: “Excellent choice to appoint Chandrasekaran as the Tata Sons Chairman. I had privately predicted the appointment. From the insider young and dynamic Chanda is the right choice for the role.”

Harsh Goenka, RPG Enterprises Chairman: “No one better than him to lead the ‘kohinoor’ of India’s business. Tata Chairman, Chandra a man of grit, determination and vision. He will take Tatas to greater heights.”

Bank of America President and Country Head Kaku Nakhate: “I have worked closely with Chandra for several years now and know what a great visionary and leader he is. The Tatas could not have found a better person than him to lead the group. My congratulations to Chandra.”

Uday Kotak, Kotak Mahindra Bank Vice Chairman: “I have a very high personal regard for him. My best wishes to him.”

Shikha Sharma of Axis Bank: “Chandrasekaran is a truly deserving choice for the job as he understands the ethos of the Tata Group. Over the years, under his leadership TCS has emerged as a bellwether for the industry and a global force to reckon with. I am confident that under his able leadership, he would take Tata Sons to newer heights.”

Anand Mahindra, Chairman and Managing Director of Mahindra Group: “Congratulations, Chandra.You are now custodian of an Indian Icon. You have broad enough shoulders to assume that responsibility!”

(With inputs from agencies)