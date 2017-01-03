Myntra’s sporty ad speaks to everyone, goes beyond vanilla variety e-commerce script

The campaign clearly highlights the technical nature of the sports apparel and footwear category which needs not just wide assortment but also guidance.

The Ad

The commercial features a sports enthusiast trying his hand at different sports like swimming, running and badminton to see which suits him the best. Every time he chooses a new sport, Myntra’s newly-launched sports store has something for all his needs, and also offers him an assisted shopping feature for helping him decide.

Target Audience

23-40 year-old men and women

Business Objective

To educate the TA about the availability of sportswear on Myntra and drive awareness about the newly launched separate sports apparel and accessories destination on the portal. This caters to specific needs of the category through assisted shopping and the shoe-finder technology.

The Appeal

Functional

Emotional

Sensorial

The campaign clearly highlights the technical nature of the sports apparel and footwear category which needs not just wide assortment but also guidance. That’s where the campaign stands out with the option of assisted shopping and a shoe-finder feature.

Competitive Edge

Myntra’s competitive edge lies in the width and depth of its offering and easy accessibility. The portal has used this advantage to launch its sports platform replete with top brands and a large range. Unlike fashion, the concentration of branded items is higher in sports. In fact, with the rise in awareness about fitness and health, sportswear is a big emerging category within e-commerce. Myntra alone claims that it has seen 45% y-o-y growth in sportswear and it is now among its top selling categories. It is refreshing to see an e-commerce brand not talking of the ‘crores’ of products it provides, choosing instead to funnel its communication to one particular range.

Tone of Voice

Cheeky, yet focussed

Verdict

You need not be a pro to try a new sport. It is this idea which makes the campaign very relatable and unique. Most of the campaigns in the sports category typically use a sports celebrity and are high-performance oriented. While such campaigns do inspire, they can also end up alienating lesser mortals. On the contrary, Myntra’s new campaign highlights day-to-day situations and emphasises that sometimes we just a need little push to try out various sports.

It speaks to everyone, whether serious about sports or not, who is open to try out new things. Therefore, the usage of a common man as a protagonist works in its favour. The campaign has not only successfully picked on the trend of people exploring and enjoying new fitness activities but has also used the unique insight of fickle, undecided minds — people often experiment with things in life, wanting to try it all.

What makes Myntra’s ad stand out is a relatable storyline and service options relevant to a very technical category like sportswear. It focusses exclusively on brands and stays true to the category, and its extensive sportswear portfolio is more subtly implied rather than in-your-face.

Narrated in a humorous and engaging tone, the TVC has 30 and 60 second edits. It is a 360 degree campaign led by TV (centred on sports channels), along with radio, digital and outdoor.

Rating: 7/10

Review Corner

Agency: Taproot Dentsu

Brand: Myntra

Campaign: Pick any sport, Myntra will do the rest!

Production House: Red Ice Films