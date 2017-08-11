MyJio app achieves 100 million downloads

Compared to MyJio’s 100 million downloads, the top three telecom operators – Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular – have 10 million downloads each. (Reuters)

Reliance Jio’s MyJio app has crossed the 100-million mark on Google’s Play store and is among the top 10 trending apps on Google Play. With this, it is now in the category of popular apps such as Hotstar and Netflix, which have also 100 million downloads each. Compared to MyJio’s 100 million downloads, the top three telecom operators – Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular – have 10 million downloads each.

However, there’s a difference. While the apps of the top three operators is for managing the subscribers account such as recharges, etc, MyJio app is like a gateway to a host of Jio apps like music, chat, cinema, etc. To manage the subscriber’s account, there is an app (also called MyJio), which loads automatically on the users’ handset when the MyJio app is downloaded.

However, Jio’s individual apps are also famous on Google’s Play store. The Jio TV app has 50 million downloads, which brings it on par with apps by e-commerce majors – Amazon and Flipkart. Besides, Jio Cinema and Jio Music have 10 million downloads, each. On the other hand, Bharti’s Airtel TV and Wynk music apps have 5 million and 10 million downloads, respectively, while Idea Money and Idea Music Lounge apps have 1 million downloads each.