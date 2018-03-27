‘My day begins very early’: Amar Abrol, MD & CEO, AirAsia India

It is the growth rate in the industry that keeps me going!

The Job

It is the growth rate in the industry that keeps me going! It is a 24×7 job and the energy levels that each of us have are amazing. The rate at which we are growing instils a positive adrenaline rush in me! I hate emails. I find it extremely boring to respond to long emails.

The Weekdays

My day begins very early, as early as 5:30am. I begin my day looking forward to meeting people at work, especially the new hires. A typical day at work includes walking around the airport, meeting our team and guests. Weekdays also mean a lot of travel to our various destinations. The most enjoyable part of the job is interacting with different kinds of people. I think I have met more people here than I have ever met before in this industry.

The Weekend

I enjoy driving! Currently, I am discovering Karnataka by road and hope to cover other parts of India as well. I enjoy the occasional cooking. I prefer being outdoors and enjoy the lovely weather in Bengaluru.

The Toys

My iPhone and my brand new Mahindra Thar.

The Logos

I love getting into a comfortable pair of Levi’s jeans and a Uniqlo t-shirt.

— As told to Ananya Saha