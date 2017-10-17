‘Music keeps me moving’: Thomas Dawes, Creative & Digital Director, GCPL

homas Dawes, Creative and Digital Director, GCPL.

The Job

I love the sheer variety of my job. Digital education in South Africa one week, social media planning in Dubai the next, a house party shoot in Mumbai after that — variety is the spice of my life!

The Weekdays

My day begins whenever my seven month-old decides (2-7am being the current range). There is no ‘normal’ working day — calls with directors on shoots, planning digital campaigns, speaking with team members from all over the world. I’m a happy man when my working day is on a shoot — seeing months of teamwork coming together is an exhilarating thing.

The Weekend

Kids, sport, go out dancing…and repeat.

The Toys

My Beats By Dre wireless headphones — music keeps me moving and podcasts help me counteract jet lag!

The Logos

Instagram, BMW, Hardy Amies, Persol and Fiorucci.

— As told to Ananya Saha