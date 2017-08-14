MTNL posts Rs 703 cr loss for April-June

State-run telecom firm MTNL today posted a net loss of Rs 703.17 crore for the April-June quarter against that of Rs 718.02 crore in the same period of last year.(PTI)

State-run telecom firm MTNL today posted a net loss of Rs 703.17 crore for the April-June quarter against that of Rs 718.02 crore in the same period of last year. Total income of the public sector firm declined to Rs 812.66 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 881.93 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17. Its total expenses were at Rs 1,515.83 crore in the quarter under review against that of 1,599.94 crore in the year-ago period. Its expenses related to employees remunerations and benefit stood at Rs 608.22 crore against rs 681.91 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The finance cost of the debt ridden public firm too increased by 3.6 per cent to Rs 358.36 crore from Rs 345.88 crore during the period under review. MTNL provides telecom services in Delhi and Mumbai. Shares of MTNL closed at Rs 17.95 a unit, up by 4.06 per cent compared to previous close, at the BSE today.