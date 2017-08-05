MRF Q1 net plunges 78% to Rs 106.53 crore

Tyre major MRF Ltd (Representative image)

Chennai-headquartered tyre major MRF has reported a 78.30% drop in its standalone net profit at Rs 106.53 crore for the quarter ended June, as compared to Rs 490.93 crore in the same period previous fiscal, on account of higher expenses. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,060.93 crore as against Rs 3,955.93 crore in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 2.65%. However, total expenses grew by 21.01% to Rs 3,926.31 crore during the period compared to Rs 3,244.45 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The stock of the company closed 2.57% down at Rs 67,400 apiece on BSE. During the financial year ended March 31, 2017, the company’s total income was at Rs 15,078 crore as against Rs 22,483 crore in the previous 18 months period ended March 31, 2016.

The net profit for the financial year was at Rs 1,451 crore as against Rs 2,474 crore in the previous period. According to company’s annual report 2016-2017, there was an overall increase in all segments across the board adding up to a 10% increase in total tyre production. The company’s exports stood at Rs 1,316 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 as against Rs 1,856 crore for the 18 months period ended March 31, 2016.