Move over 4G, it’s time for 5G as government plans test bed to develop the technology

In a landmark move that will usher a new revolution in the telecom sector of the country, the government has planned to establish 5G test bed that will be anchored by Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. A report in Financial Express quotes a government official saying, “The test bed is expected to be operational within the next six months.” The Department of Telecom aims to encourage indigenous research and development in technologies and equipment pertaining to 5G with this exercise. DoT has also sought an amount of Rs 35 crore, for the establishment of the fifth generation of mobile telephony, in the second batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2017-18.

TRAI likely to issue recommendations

Even the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is likely to soon issue recommendations to the Centre that would enable companies wanting to conduct research experiments for the latest generation of mobile telephony to do so domestically. The report quotes a DoT official saying, “We need to have an ecosystem in India itself, which is simple so that experiments can be conducted. We should have sand-boxing, and licensing for experimentation on 5G technology here. For experiment purposes, we should have a light-touch system, where if some company wants to research, it should be able to get a license to do so. If these experiments were happening here, our officials would have been training here itself instead of China. We are soon going to give recommendations to the government on this issue.”

Key objectives

Centre has already set up a high-level forum comprising officials from the DoT, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, and the Department of Science & Technology, with representatives from industry and academia to accelerate the process of research and development of technologies as well as standards pertaining to 5G. The high-level forum, which was set up in September, is expected to evaluate and approve roadmaps and action plans with a broader target of rolling out 5G in India by 2020. One of the key objectives behind setting up the high-level forum on 5G was for India to be able to participate in the process being undertaken by the International Telecommunications Union and other important global bodies in setting up of standards for 5G, which is expected to be a key driver of the next phase of technological growth in form of artificial intelligence, internet of things, and other such technologies.