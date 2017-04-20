Moto G5 priced at Rs 11,999 makes good first impressions

The mid-range smartphone market is a cut-throat one, packed with attractively priced offerings from numerous device makers.

Amidst a plethora of smartphones in the market, mobile devices from Motorola (now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lenovo) stand out for their sturdy build and good performance. I still cherish my Motorola Razr, a flip-phone that was a complete headturner with its striking appearance and slim profile; sadly, it met a watery death in my bathroom back in 2007-08. The moot point is this: the Razr was a wildly successful device and, perhaps remains the most popular clamshell phone to date.

The mid-range smartphone market is a cut-throat one, packed with attractively priced offerings from numerous device makers. Lenovo has been aggressively promoting its Moto G series of smartphones in the country. Its G4, G4 Plus and G4 Play have been quite popular in the market. Recently, Motorola Mobility debuted its fifth generation of Moto G. The Moto G5 comes with a head-turning, metal design and looks as great as it performs. The device has already created ripples in the mid-range Android segment, with a price tag of `11,999 and is a decent performer. Let us check out its finer details.

The new Moto G5 feels a lot less clunky compared to many other devices in its price range. The device is made with high-grade aluminium, which is a much-needed breather from the usual plastic body seen with most phones these days.

Switched on, the 5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen shows bright colours and provides a great video experience. The company seems to have reworked the phone interface which looks more organised and user-friendly. The Moto G5, available exclusively on e-commerce platform Amazon.in, comes with special benefits for Amazon Prime members; they can effortlessly access numerous movies and TV episodes and much more. Also by using a single sign-on to pre-installed Amazon apps and deals widget, customers get easy access to their personalised deals, content, order history, wish list, and shipment update.

The Moto G5 packs a vastly advanced camera sensor which comes with a phase detection autofocus (PDAF) 13 MP rear camera, a large f/2.0 aperture, LED flash to make clicking pictures in low light easier and 5 MP wide-angle lens designed for group selfies. The device features a refined camera experience with the signature Best Shot software, beautification mode, and professional mode. The beautification mode allows you to capture blemish- and wrinkle-free selfies with smooth skin.

In terms of actual usage, the Moto G5 allows you to capture all your memories in crisp clarity and in vivid colours. Its 5 MP wide-angle front camera is certainly superior compared to smartphones of the same category; it is an obvious effort to tap the growing number of selfie enthusiasts. All in all, the Moto G5 has a decent camera with equally adept camera software and beautification mode.

To handle all these functions and to ensure that you easily get by your day, the Moto G5 is powered by an 2800 mAh battery. The device’s new fingerprint sensor lets you unlock your phone, wake it up and even authorise purchases online, with just a touch of your finger. Not only that, the fingerprint sensor also acts like a one navigation button. You don’t need back, home, and overview buttons anymore.

Among other notable features, Moto Display gives you a simple, discrete preview of notifications and updates. Just give your phone a nudge to see what’s new, then go right to that app to handle it now—or leave it for later. Even play or pause your music without unlocking your phone.

The Moto G5 employs exclusive Moto experiences with simple gestures to switch on everyday features; twist your wrist to launch the camera, or preview notifications without needing to unlock your phone. That’s just a glimpse of what your device can do. Look for these exclusive experiences in the Moto app. My takeaway: the Moto G5 is a smooth and fast phone with no screen lagging. It is a stylish device and decently priced. Movies and video can be played in good quality with its sharp high definition display.