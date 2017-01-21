Motherson to acquire PKC of Finland

On its part, PKC said its board is backing the offer. “Combining the companies will create a leading supplier of wiring systems and components for the worldwide transportation industry,” it said.

The country’s biggest auto components manufacturer, Motherson Sumi System, on Friday said that it has offered to buy Finnish truck wire harness maker PKC Group for 571 million euros (R4,146 crore) to expand global presence.

The company has offered 23.55 euros per PKC share, representing 51% premium to the closing price on Thursday, in a public tender. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of March.

On its part, PKC said its board is backing the offer. “Combining the companies will create a leading supplier of wiring systems and components for the worldwide transportation industry,” it said. While Motherson will gain access to PKC’s presence in the US and European commercial vehicle market, the merger will help the Finnish company expand in the Asia Pacific region.

At a meeting of its board of directors on January 19, Motherson approved a proposal to launch a voluntary, recommended public tender offer for the acquisition of the outstanding share capital and voting rights of PKC Group Plc, Finland.

“PKC shareholders are being offered a cash consideration of euro 23.55 for each share/options in PKC representing an aggregate equity purchase price of approximately euro 571 million in an open tender offer,” Motherson said in the statement. The shares of PKC are currently listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

Motherson chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said: “The prospect of two global teams coming together and the synergies that will be brought about, is very exciting to us. It will allow us to create huge value for our customers and will help to service our customers in additional locations in the world. Wiring harnesses are ever more important to the products of our customers and hold a special place within our hearts at MSSL because it is our company’s genesis.”

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, PKC is a global tier 1 supplier of wiring harness and associated components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles and locomotive segments across North America, Europe, Brazil and China.