Mother Dairy launches Aadhar-enabled payment system at booths

The service was commissioned in association with CSC e-Governance Service India Ltd under the aegis of Department of Electronics and Information Technology (Deity). (PTI)

To promote cash less transactions, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd today introduced Aadhar enabled payment system in more than 1,000 milk booths and ‘Safal’ retail stores. This service would now be available in addition to the existing modes like E-wallets and SmartChange Cards.

“The decision to introduce Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) was taken by the company officials on December 27, 2016 and was implemented in more than 1,000 Booths in record 3 days,” the company said in a statement.

The service was commissioned in association with CSC e-Governance Service India Ltd under the aegis of Department of Electronics and Information Technology (Deity).

“The AEPS mode of payment is one of the easiest mode of transaction as it does not require any physical cash or card to make the transactions,” Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Managing Director S Nagarajan said.

“Mother Dairy has always been very sensitive to the consumers’ convenience and their changing preferences along with the rich tradition of driving technology in its processes. We are cognizant of all the challenges our consumer faces in making transactions for the daily need items,” he added.