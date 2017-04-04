MMVC, fixed mobile convergence to be launched in Hyderabad by BSNL

During last fiscal, HTD earned revenue of Rs 510 crore and “we are aiming an increase of 2 to 3 per cent revenue growth for 2017-18 fiscal,” he said. (PTI)

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) will launch multimedia video conference (MMVC) and fixed mobile convergence facilities in Hyderabad Telecom District this year. As part of the next generation network (NGN), multimedia video conference and fixed mobile convergence would be launched this year in Hyderabad Telecom District (HTD), BSNL’s HTD’s Principal General Manager K Ramchand told reporters here.

During last fiscal, HTD earned revenue of Rs 510 crore and “we are aiming an increase of 2 to 3 per cent revenue growth for 2017-18 fiscal,” he said. In fiscal 2016-17 Hyderabad Telecom District has added 25,335 number of landline connections, 14,283 number of broadband connections and 6,464 number of Fiber to The Home connections, Ramchand said.

Also watch:

As on April 1 this year there are 3,48,613 landline connections, 71,448 broadband connections and 13,107 FTTH connections.

With regard to mobile 2,44,790 prepaid connections and 11,357 postpaid connections were given and as on April 1 this year there are 9,56,839 prepaid and 76,998 postpaid connections are working in HTD, he added.