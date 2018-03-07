Mirror image of Chinese E Class propels Mercedes sales in India

Mercedes Benz India has been feasting on 45% market share in luxury car market segment in 2017 and is out to fan it up further by building a 100-plus dealer network across the country.

A mirror-image model of the Chinese version of its Long Wheelbase (LWB) E-Class model premium executive sedan has been the unsung dragon that drove the unprecedented sales volumes of the German carmaker Mercedes Benz in India.

In 2017, LWB E Class model contributed to 35% of the sales volumes of Mercedes Benz. The overall sales volumes had boomed 17% compared to that in the previous year. The sale of this model grew by a whopping 61%. “We brought down the design from our factory in China and adapted the left-hand drive to right-hand drive for India. The left hand drive version of this model of Mercedes has been pretty popular in the Chinese luxury car segment. The LWB E Class model, which now emerges the favourite luxury sedan, is unique to India,” Roland Folger, managing director and CEO, Mercedes Benz India, told FE on the sidelines of a new showroom launch.

However, Indian luxury car market’s sweet spot for the Long Wheelbase E-Class was no accidental discovery for Mercedes Benz. Market research found that 80-90% of the luxury sedan users in India were mostly chauffeur-driven. This made Mercedes Benz India focus on the comfort of the vehicle owner in the second seat, with extra-special riding comfort features. Design magic?

“More than that. It’s a product management success,” said Folger.

Five southern states account for 30% of the total market of Mercedes-Benz. In south, the SUV segment has been vibrant.”Although the sales in Delhi and Mumbai have been the mainstay in the luxury car segment, the tier-1 and 2 cities are emerging crucial. The sales growth in south has been steadfast, while that in north has always shown rapid variations,” he said.