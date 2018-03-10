Millennials will not use e-mail to communicate at work: Facebook

Communicating with employees through e-mails is outdated. This is a 40-year-old tool so organisations will have to rethink how to communicate with employees, especially millennials.

Communicating with employees through e-mails is outdated. This is a 40-year-old tool so organisations will have to rethink how to communicate with employees, especially millennials. If you do not provide them the same tools that they use in personal life at their workplace, they will not work for you, Ramesh Gopalkrishna, Facebook head, APAC, said. The way we collaborate at work is through the email list and we keep spamming everyone and more time is wasted in deleting these mails, he said. The average human attention span is getting scarce, and it is down to 2.3 seconds now from 12.5 seconds few years ago. So, if you don’t hook them in the first two to three second they are gone, he added. This requires better ways of communication and in future it would increasingly be visual communication, and at Facebook, they see that video communication gets shared more and has greater possibility of getting shared than texts, Gopalkrishna said. Another big trend, he said, was going live and one in five videos of Facebook was live. He said Facebook is building tools that will allow organisations to change the way the work.