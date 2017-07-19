Microsoft LinkedIn gets rival as Google launches Hire. (Reuters)

Google rolled out a new recruiting app called ‘Hire’ for small and medium sized businesses that also integrates seamlessly with G Suite. The move is intended to compete with Microsoft-owned LinkedIn. Berit Johnson, Senior Product Manager at Google Cloud on Tuesday wrote on his blog,”Hire makes it easy for you to identify talent, build strong candidate relationships and efficiently manage the interview process end-to-end.” He added,”Hire’ integrates seamlessly with G Suite apps like Gmail and Google Calendar that are being used by over three million businesses to drive recruiting efforts. With the introduction of ‘Hire’, customers now have a hiring app alongside G Suite’s familiar, easy-to-use tools that can help them run an efficient recruiting process.”

Businesses can communicate with candidates in Gmail or ‘Hire.’ Another feature that the hiring application has is that interviews can schedule through it with visibility into an interviewer’s schedule from the Calendar. Furthermore, it can also enable companies to track candidates.

Johnson said,”Hire and G Suite are made to work well together so recruiting team members can focus on their top priorities instead of wasting time copy-pasting across tools.” Earlier, in May, Google launched its “Google for Jobs” initiative which focussed on helping job seekers and employers, across company’s products and through deep collaboration with the job matching industry.

Meanwhile, The eye-wearable device Google Glass that was declared ‘dead’ in 2015 after a year-long trial with select individuals as Explorer Edition at a price tag of $1,500 each and taken away from the market is officially back — now as Enterprise Edition. After two years in a limited programme, Glass Enterprise Edition is now available to businesses through Google’s network of expert partners, Jay Kothari, Project Lead, Glass, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.