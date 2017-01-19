MIAL suspends two executives for making “incorrect” entries of airlines OTP

The authorities are now carrying out a detailed investigation into the case, they said. When contacted, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), the joint venture company which operate the airport, said that the matter was under “investigation.” (Representative image)

Mumbai Airport authorities have suspended two aerodrome executives for allegedly making “incorrect” entries of airlines On time Performance (OTP). The two executives were suspended after the authorities during an internal probe found that OTP data for some 22 flights in the month of November and December last year were incorrect, sources said.

“The matter is under investigation. We cannot comment on this,” the spokesperson said in a statement. Earlier budget carrier IndiGo, which recorded its lowest OTP from four major airports in November, and which continued in the last month also,, had complained to the aviation regulator DGCA about the OTP monitoring mechanism at Mumbai airport, prompting it to form a committee to look into the entire OTP calculation issue.