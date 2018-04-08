MG Motor pursues India with innovation

Elvis Presley, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, once drove a red 1956 MG (Morris Garages) MGA for his iconic film ‘My Blue Hawaii’ in 1961.

Elvis Presley, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, once drove a red 1956 MG (Morris Garages) MGA for his iconic film ‘My Blue Hawaii’ in 1961. He fell in love with the car and bought it after the movie wrapped up. Such was the appeal of MG cars, that even the ‘king’ himself could not resist the temptation of having one in his garage. Banking on a similar appeal, legacy, and heritage in India, MG Motor — a fully-owned subsidiary of Chinese automobile manufacturer SAIC — set foot for the first time in India, with a plant in Gujarat, in September 2017. The firm acquired the Halol manufacturing plant from the beleaguered automobile major General Motors. MG Motor expects to roll out 80,000 to 85,000 units per annum in the first phase. Earlier, the British-based firm had announced it will invest Rs 5,000 crore in the next five to six years in India. MG Motor is expected to launch its first car, an SUV, in the middle of 2019. Likely to be the ZS or the GS variant, the car would roll out from the Halol plant, and is expected to be priced at upwards of Rs 10 lakh. A fresh entrant into the segment coupled with aggressive pricing would mean a head-on competition with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Captur, and Jeep Compass.