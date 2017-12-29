Merc’s future of mobility at Auto Expo

Mercedes-Benz, the country’s largest luxury car maker, will showcase its advances in electric mobility and launch its flagship luxury car in India during the 14th Auto Expo.

Mercedes-Benz, the country’s largest luxury car maker, will showcase its advances in electric mobility and launch its flagship luxury car in India during the 14th Auto Expo, which runs from February 9-14, 2018. Making its India debut will be the pinnacle of exclusivity and luxury in the global four-wheeled world, the ultra-sophisticated and luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S 650 sedan. The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 offers the perfection of the S-Class with the exclusivity of the Maybach. As far as electric mobility is concerned, the company will unveil in India its new product brand for electric mobility globally, called EQ, and the ‘Concept EQ’ vehicle will be showcased. “It clearly manifests Mercedes-Benz’s direction towards creating a sustainable ecosystem of services, technologies and innovations, and also represents our long-term strategy of introducing the ‘EQ’ brand of battery electric vehicles in India,” the company said in a statement. The name EQ stands for Electric Intelligence and is derived from the Mercedes-Benz brand values of Emotion and Intelligence. Sedans are sedans and SUVs are SUVs, but the company will unveil a car that fuses both platforms—the new E-Class All-Terrain. “The new E-Class All-Terrain is like an SUV, thanks to its SUV-like greater ground clearance, SUV-like large wheels and 4MATIC all-wheel drive as a standard feature, making it a versatile vehicle. It also compares favourably with other SUVs in terms of its aerodynamics, which is why it is in its element on the motorway, too,” the company added. The E-Class All-Terrain made its global debut at the Paris Motor Show in 2016 and will have its India debut, later in 2018. Roland Folger, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “The Auto Expo remains the much-awaited event in the Indian automotive industry and we are glad to be associated with it. Our participation is a reiteration of our commitment to our customers, to the market, and also a manifestation of our support to the government’s vision of ‘Make in India’.” The company will also have an exclusive showcase of Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team car, AMG & Specialty Car portfolio, luxury sedans and SUVs.