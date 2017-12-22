Mercedes does a first, inaugurates dedicated AMG Services Bay in Pune

Roland Folger, managing director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We have been on a determined drive to create tangible service differentiation for our customers.

To create ‘service differentiation’ in the highly exclusive luxury performance segment, India’s largest luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz inaugurated its first dedicated AMG Service Bay at the AMG Performance Centre, Pune, on Thursday. “The dedicated AMG service bay will offer personalised, prioritised servicing at the shortest turnaround time. Only trained manpower from Mercedes-Benz Academy will be working on the AMG and Specialty cars, using AMG special tools recommended by Mercedes-Benz. The initiative will be replicated in all the other six AMG Performance Centers in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and the recently inaugurated APCs in Chennai and Kochi by the end of the year,” the company said in a statement. This initiative, Mercedes-Benz India added, is also aimed at supporting the fast growing population of AMG customers in India. AMG is the performance car sub-brand of the German carmaker.

Roland Folger, managing director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We have been on a determined drive to create tangible service differentiation for our customers. The brand’s topmost ranking in the recent JD Power 2017 India Customer Service Index study is a testimony to this differentiation. The importance of personalised service experience is a key enabler in driving customer satisfaction in the luxury segment and we want to offer it to our AMG and Specialty cars owners.”