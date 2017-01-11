Mercedes-Benz sales slip marginally, BMW sees 14% spurt in 2016

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday said that it has ended 2016 with a marginal decline in sales to 13,231 units as compared to 13,502 units sold in 2015, blaming the ban on diesel vehicles as well as the demonetisation impact. (Reuters)

The Supreme Court ban on diesel vehicles above 2000cc as well recent the demonetisation has resulted in a marginal impact on the annual sales of luxury car major Mercedes-Benz in 2016, while its competitor BMW India saw a 14% growth from its lower base.

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday said that it has ended 2016 with a marginal decline in sales to 13,231 units as compared to 13,502 units sold in 2015, blaming the ban on diesel vehicles as well as the demonetisation impact. However, BMW India said that it has grown 14% in its 2016 sales to 7,861 units (including 361 Mini cars) as compared to 6,890 cars sold in 2015 (6,550 BMWs and 340 Minis).

Despite a marginal drop in its sales, Mercedes-Benz continues to hold top slot for the second year in a row in the 35,000 Indian luxury car market, said a press release here.

The company was able to cross the 13,000 mark in sales owing to strong growth from the SUV segment which grew 20% in 2016. GLE emerging as the highest selling SUV in Mercedes-Benz’s portfolio followed by the GLA and GLS.

The segment which witnessed the highest growth was the AMG and Dream Car portfolio. The C-Class sedan remained the highest selling Mercedes-Benz model for the second year in a row, replacing the E-Class sedan as the top seller, since 2015.

Roland Folger, managing director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Clocking more than 13,000 for two consecutive years is an achievement for us, given the uncertainties and challenges we faced last year.”

BMW Group India in a press release said that it has delivered 7,861 cars to customers in the calendar year 2016. This includes 7,500 BMW cars and 361 Mini units. Its sales for 2016 has grown by 14% as compared to 2015.

Frank Schloeder, president (act), BMW Group India, said, “The year 2016 was not an easy year for the automotive industry and that applies equally to BMW Group India. During the course of the year, developments in the Indian economy and policy framework shook the mechanisms of the auto industry.