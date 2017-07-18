Mediavest Spark gets a new name

Spark Foundry US CEO Chris Boothe said that the move will benefit its clients

IN AN aim to foster start-up spirit, Publicis Media has rebranded its full-service media agency Mediavest Spark as Spark Foundry. As the company reiterates its commitment to evolution with the move, the New York-based agency has done away with its 18 year-old name.

Spark Foundry US CEO Chris Boothe said that the move will benefit its clients and talent by extending the agency’s start-up spirit and ‘powerhouse soul’ across the globe. By simplifying the name, the agency is ‘sharing the heat that has fuelled its growth for the past five years’ with its 3,500 employees across 28 markets. The move also puts to end the year-long speculation that the agency might merge with one of Publicis Groupe’s other global media networks.

In March, 2016, Publicis Groupe had consolidated its media agencies into four global brands: Starcom and Zenith were to operate as two separate agencies, while Mediavest and Spark combined to form the third, and Optimedia and Blue 449 joined to form the fourth agency but Blue 449 decided to drop the Optimedia brand in

December, 2016. Steve King, CEO, Publicis Media, said, “Spark Foundry’s unique vision brings a palpable energy that is proven to drive results for our clients. I am confident that Spark Foundry will build on this momentum and continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients as we unlock new and exciting opportunities together in markets across the world.”

— Compiled by Ananya Saha