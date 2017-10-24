McDonald’s vs Vikram Bakshi case: NCLT adjourns hearing

The principal bench of the NCLT, headed by its chairman justice MM Kumar, then adjourned the matter to November 7 for the next hearing.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday adjourned the hearing of the contempt plea filed by McDonald’s estranged partner Vikram Bakshi against the fast-food giant and its Indian arm, McDonald’s India (MIPL). The McDonald’s counsel said the Indian subsidiary has already moved to the Delhi High Court challenging the show-cause notice order issued by the tribunal. The high court will hear the petition on October 25.

The principal bench of the NCLT, headed by its chairman justice MM Kumar, then adjourned the matter to November 7 for the next hearing. MIPL had filed a writ petition before the HC seeking setting aside of the contempt notice issued on September 5 by the NCLT against it.

Bakshi had filed a contempt petition alleging that McDonald’s has violated the NCLT order dated July 13 which reinstated him as the managing director of Connaught Plaza Restaurant (the 50:50 JV between Bakshi and McDonald’s India which runs 169 outlets in north and eastern parts of the country).

During the proceedings, counsel for both sides submitted that they would try to complete their arguments before the high court on October 25. The tribunal also directed the parties to file their replies based on the outcome of the high court order.