McDonald’s outlets in East, North India face closure; here’s the actual reason

In wake of discontinuation of supplies, McDonald’s estranged joint venture partner Vikram Bakshi on Tuesday said that nearly all outlets of the fast-food chain in east India has been shut and several others in the north are on the verge of close down, reported PTI. As per the PTI report, all in all there are 80 outlets that have been hit by this cutoff in supplies by Radhakrishna Foodland, a move which is seen as a fallout of the ongoing spat between the fast food major and Bakshi. “Almost all the outlets in east India have been shut because of the move by logistics partner, and others (in north India) are also under pressure due to a supply crunch,” Bakshi told PTI, adding that a total of over 80 outlets are suffering currently considering the limited stock each outlet has.In a letter dated December 20, Radhakrishna Foodland Pvt Ltd wrote to CPRL, the 50:50 JV between Bakshi and McDonald’s India, saying it is discontinuing the supply chain services due to a reduction in volume and uncertainty of the future, among others as also non-payment of the certain additional amount.

After months of intense battle with its Indian joint venture partner Vikram Bakshi, fast food giant Mcdonald’s India was in process to appoint a licensee partner for the north and east India region. In August this year, McDonald’s had terminated franchise agreement for 169 out of its 430 fastfood outlets operated by Bakshi-led Connaught Plaza Restaurant Ltd (CPRL) in north and east India, alleging breach of contract terms and payment default by the operator. Post franchise agreement termination, both the sides are locked in a protracted legal battle at various courts, including National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the Delhi high court. CPRL is a 50:50 joint venture between McDonald’s India Pvt Ltd (MIPL) and Bakshi. Sources in the know said the US-based food chain has finalised the criteria for selection of licensee partner and would come out with a name probably in a couple of months. It was widely speculated that Hardcastle Restaurants, which runs McDonald’s stores in the west and south, is the front runner for the job. However, there are other players who are keen to grab the license in the region, considering the high profit margins at which McDonald’s outlets operate. The spokesperson, however, declined to comment on the interested parties.

With PTI inputs