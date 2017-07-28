McDonald’s, KFC, Pizza Hut clothes anyone? Forget burgers and fries, check out what is on offer at these fast food joints

So, if you love your french fries, zinger burger and spicy-chicken legs, you can now literally wear them on your sleeves, in fact you can build an entire wardrobe out of it. (Image: kfclimited.com/ pizzahutswag.com)

For global fast food restaurant chains McDonald’s, KFC and Pizza Hut, the focus on food has shifted, albeit just a little bit. To clothes! Yes, garments! And no, it has nothing to do with anyone’s falling revenues, which are as robust as can be and they are not looking to expand into unrelated businesses. However, these food MNCs have rolled out not just clothing lines but even home goods. So, if you love your french fries, zinger burger and spicy-chicken legs, you can now literally wear them on your sleeves, in fact you can build an entire wardrobe out of it. Yes, that’s correct. Of course, these corporate mammoths are not intending to change their spots and abandon food for a wearables business, but all of this hectic activity is happening courtesy the Global Delivery Day, which is celebrated on July 26 for McD’s at least. McDonald’s has launched a series of merchandise for its customers in as many as 13 countries across the globe that includes Canada, Australia, US, Japan, China, New Zealand, Hong Kong, France, Poland, Netherlands, among others.

The company will celebrate the day by spotlighting it to mark their presence of two decades. “Global McDelivery Day is our way of celebrating the expansion of delivery while highlighting McDonald’s ability to give our customers the great tasting food they love at McDonald’s, where they want to enjoy it,” said McDonald’s President and CEO Steve Easterbrook in a statement, cited by Indian Express. The McDelivery Collection item was even offered to customers free of cost if they ordered via UBEREats.

“To celebrate, we created the McDelivery Collection, a fun line of items designed to help people savour the delivery experience, whether they’re craving a Big Mac snuggled up on their couch or sharing some fries with friends in the park,” he added.

While McDonald’s is doing its thing, KFC too is in the business of grabbing eyeballs with its quirky offerings. Its collection includes the face of the famed Colonel Sanders imprinted on a pillow facing sideways – it is your thing if you don’t mind a photo of someone staring at you as you lie on the pillow. Among the items available are necklaces, lapel pins, T-shirts, sweat shirts, even socks with the food items emblazoned across them.

And while we are talking about both McDonald’s and KFC, how can we leave behind our favourite pizza purveyor – Pizza Hut. Well, its thing is not to grab attention, it is to display swag and plenty of it. Of course, our advisory to people is to keep their eyes firmly focussed on the eatables and mouths busy rather than get distracted by wearables.