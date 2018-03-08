McDonald’s goes upside down, flips its golden arches to mark International Women’s Day

McDonald’s has flipped its famous golden arches across platforms on International Women’s Day. (Source: Twitter)

Fast food chain McDonald’s, in a unique move, has flipped its trademark golden arches to mark the International Women’s Day. The company has changed its logo on all digital platforms – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the flipped arches. It also changed the cover image on Twitter to support women. As per reports, the company has even changed its trademark golden arches upside down physically at an outlet in the United States.

Talking to CNBC, McDonald’s spokesperson Lauren Altmin said the company has a long history of supporting women at the workplace. He added that McDonald’s gives women opportunities to grow and succeed. “In the US, we take pride in our diversity and we are proud to share that today, six out of 10 restaurant managers are women,” he said.

This is the first time when McDonald’s has flipped its iconic arches. McDonald’s Chief Diversity Officer, Wendy Lewis said that women play an important role in the company from restaurant crew and management to C-suite of senior leadership. He said that the company is committed to their success.

The company is also running a campaign on its official website where women employees of McDonald’s have shared inspirational stories from their lives. However, the move hasn’t gone well with social media. People have hit out the company by calling this a cheap PR stunt.

March 8 is celebrated as the International Women’s Day across the globe. According to its official website, International Women’s Day “is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.”

McDonald’s isn’t the only company to pull off a move like this. Earlier this month, Diageo, the world’s largest spirits company, had launched a limited edition of Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch in the United States by the name Jane Walker.