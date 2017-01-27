Mastercard set to expand sports sponsorship presence in India

Mastercard is planning to expand its sponsorship presence in India by getting involved in local sporting events. (Reuters)

Mastercard is planning to expand its sponsorship presence in India by getting involved in local sporting events. Mastercard, one of the largest financial transaction firms, which currently sponsors sports like Golf and Football in India, is in talks to finalise the details that is expected to further enhance its presence in the country.

Without giving further details, the Mastercard senior Vice President, Marketing, Asia Pacific, Sam Ahmed said “We are assessing some local sports sponsorships and we are currently negotiating.” “We already sponsor entertainment in India … but we see sports, specially certain type of sports, that enable us to have that conversation with consumers,” Ahmed said.

Explaining that sponsorship events were vital for unleashing the company’s innovative payment technologies, Ahmed said by doing so, the company is able to introduce the new payment technologies and also closely connect with consumers. Ahmed said that India was going through a massive digital change and time was right for the company to link Sports, Entertainment and technology together.

“Indian consumers loves all three platforms. What you will see from Mastercard is more of a link between the three to really help Indians in their digital journey.” “India is the fastest e-commerce nation in the world and it is critical part of the economy,” he said, adding Mastercard would be at the center of that change.

“There will be a lot of digital payments in India that will come through e-commerce,” he said. In Australia, Mastercard introduced new payment facility of ordering their food and drinks online during the ongoing Australian Open tournament after becoming its official payment partner this year.

“The collaboration with Tennis Australia offers us a way to showcase to consumers the benefits of being a Mastercard cardholder in a tangible way,” Ahmed said.

He said the Australian Open was one of the world’s favorite major sporting events, with 13 per cent of spectators travelling from overseas, including India.

“The Australian Open is a key tennis event for India, China and other Asian region. There is a growth in viewership by almost 15 per cent year by year across the region,” Ahmed added. “The Happy Slam has fitted in our priceless campaign,” he said.