Massive discounts! Now, buy GoAir flight tickets for just Rs 1216; limited period offer – Check details

One of the top players in the aviation game in the country, GoAir has come up with flight tickets that are not a burden on your pocket. The airline has started flight ticket at an all-inclusive rate of Rs. 1,216. However, this is a limited-period offer which ends on April 23.

The discount is applicable to various destinations within the country. The offer covers all the popular destinations such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Goa, Pune and Chennai. As per the official website of the airline – goair.in. The most pocket-friendly flight tickets start is for the route Ahmedabad to Mumbai. As per the GoAir, the minimum you will need to shell out for the flight tickets from Ahmedabad to Mumbai is Rs. 1,216 which is an all-inclusive fare.

If you wish to book the air tickets with GoAir under this scheme, you need to keep in mind a few things. If you wish to travel from other destinations such as Bangalore to Goa, then you will need to spend Rs 1399 as mentioned in the GoAir official website. Rs. 1,559 is the amount you will need to shell out for a trip from Lucknow to Delhi. For a trip from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, you will need to spend Rs. 1,648. Rs. 1,872 (Chennai to Pune) and Rs. 1,913 (Pune to Bengaluru) will be charged as per the website of GoAir.

As mentioned on their website: “Standard Cancellation & Rebooking policy applies.” GoAir did not spare any the details and wrote: “Limited seats only.” It should be noted that group discounts will not apply if you avail this offer.

You can get additional 10% off if you use GOAPP10 promo code if bookings are made through the GoAir app.

Check out the complete list of destination with airfare as mentioned on GoAir’s official website: