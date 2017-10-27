Massive deal! Airtel offers 100 pct cashback on Rs 349 recharge; check full details

Airtel offers 100 per cent cashback on Rs 349 plan. (Source: PTI)

Right before Diwali, Jio had given its customers a good news by introducing a new offer called Jio Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. Under this, the telecom operator was giving 100% cashback to its customers on the recharge of Rs 399. Even though the Jio offer was for a limited period and is no longer available, to counter it, Airtel offers 100 per cent cashback to customers on recharging with Rs 349 prepaid plan. This new offer was recently introduced by Airtel in which it is giving cashback in instalments if the customers follow the conditions of the offer. Interestingly, just like Jio, this is also a limited period offer. However, Airtel is yet to announce the last date of this offer.

Coming back to the deal, it is not a direct cashback offer as the refund will be made at intervals. To avail the benefits, Airtel users will have to recharge their numbers with Rs 349. At the time of recharge, the customers will have to pay the entire amount but they will get the refund over the next few months. The cashback of Rs 349 will be made in 7 installments which means that the total money (Rs 349) will be refunded over the period of 7 months.

The users will not get the refund for the first month. The cashback will start from the next month and the users will get Rs 50 back everytime they recharge their phone. This means that Airtel will refund back Rs 349 over a period of 7 months. The calculation goes like – Rs 50 (every month) X 7 (months) = Rs 350. It is noteworthy that, this offer is applicable only on Rs 349 recharges.

Now avail 100% cashback on Prepaid recharges worth ₹349 via Airtel Payments Bank on My Airtel App. Download now: http://t.co/g7rRn6pJkp. pic.twitter.com/tH7sOJmO9O — airtel India (@airtelindia) October 24, 2017

To avail this offer, you can go to the My Airtel App and recharge your number. The cashback will be credited to Airtel Payments Bank wallet or savings account. In the Rs 349 plan, Airtel offers 28GB of data for 28 days along with unlimited calling. However, because of the FUP limit, you can only use 1GB data per day.